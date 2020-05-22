Letter: SOCIAL-DISTANCING WARRIORS
View Comments

Letter: SOCIAL-DISTANCING WARRIORS

Thank you to all the HEROES of the Star's Letters Section, who, without even being asked, courageously labor at their keyboards every day to educate their fellow readers. With no remuneration other than smug self-satisfaction, they provide Tucson with a constant background noise of nagging, lecturing, and hectoring. Many of these brave souls also venture out and report any real or perceived violations of mask-wearing, face-touching, and social-distancing protocols to the appropriate authorities, and anyone else who will listen, or can't get away. This heroic army stands ready to use any and all weapons at their disposal, including finger-wagging, clucking, eye-rolling, and the ultimate arrow in their quiver: name-calling. So rest assured that these 'Social-Distancing Warriors' will be on the lookout for anyone not displaying adequate fear in the face of this pandemic. Yes, amid all of the confusion surrounding the virus, we're lucky to have these elites to keep the rest of us in line and show us the way.

Bill Buth

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: inadaquate tracing

The Arizona Republic quotes the Pima County Health Services Director, Dr. Bob England, as saying, ". . .microlevel contact tracing doesn't mak…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News