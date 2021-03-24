Letter: Social Distancing

I hugged someone today.
It was spontaneous and hard and tight and long,
And life-giving and necessary.
It broke the rules and was so RIGHT.
I hugged someone today.
My first non-spousal contact in over a year.
It was joyful and wonderful and enthusiastic
And in a word . . . fantastic.
I hugged someone today.
My eyes teared, my lips smiled, my heart burst,
And the earth tilted ever so slightly toward
Normal.
I hugged someone today.
And I felt my humanity return.
Judy Troyer
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.