Letter: Social Distancing
Letter: Social Distancing

I hugged someone today.

It was spontaneous and hard and tight and long,

And life-giving and necessary.

It broke the rules and was so RIGHT.

I hugged someone today.

My first non-spousal contact in over a year.

It was joyful and wonderful and enthusiastic

And in a word . . . fantastic.

I hugged someone today.

My eyes teared, my lips smiled, my heart burst,

And the earth tilted ever so slightly toward

Normal.

I hugged someone today.

And I felt my humanity return.

Judy Troyer

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

