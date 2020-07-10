Letter: Social Distancing
So our governor wants us to limit crowds to 50 people or less to stop the spread of the Corona Virus. I think that’s a great idea. However, on his short list of exceptions to that rule he has listed churches. What about those of us who are members of religions who do not refer to their Houses of Worship as a church?

Great job of healing the wounds of a divided society that President Trump has imposed on us.

Bob Feinman

Foothills

