Letter: Social Media Danger

“We live in the age of instant gratification with new technological advances and communication. Every day, there’s a new social media platform enticing our children and young adults, but as parents are we aware of the dangers lurking in these platforms? We hear stories of how children become addicted to video games and inappropriate content on the internet. As parents, we are the role models for our children. If our children see us always on our laptop or in front of the TV, watching inappropriate content or vulgarity, they in turn will do the same. The Holy Quran warns “save yourselves and your families from a Fire.” The Holy Prophet Muhammad (Pbuh) provided guidance “Indecency makes the perpetrator unsightly and modesty and bashfulness gives a modest person inner and outer beauty and makes him beautiful. It is our responsibility to make sure that our children are protected from indecency and vulgarity. We need to constantly evaluate ourselves to make sure that we are not falling prey to these things.
Sohail Qureshi
Downtown
