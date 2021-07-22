 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Social Media Danger
View Comments

Letter: Social Media Danger

  • Comments

“We live in the age of instant gratification with new technological advances and communication. Every day, there’s a new social media platform enticing our children and young adults, but as parents are we aware of the dangers lurking in these platforms? We hear stories of how children become addicted to video games and inappropriate content on the internet. As parents, we are the role models for our children. If our children see us always on our laptop or in front of the TV, watching inappropriate content or vulgarity, they in turn will do the same. The Holy Quran warns “save yourselves and your families from a Fire.” The Holy Prophet Muhammad (Pbuh) provided guidance “Indecency makes the perpetrator unsightly and modesty and bashfulness gives a modest person inner and outer beauty and makes him beautiful. It is our responsibility to make sure that our children are protected from indecency and vulgarity. We need to constantly evaluate ourselves to make sure that we are not falling prey to these things.

Sohail Qureshi

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: CRT

The critics of critical race theory should take what Holocaust survivor Esther Bejarano said to heart. “ You are not guilty of what happened b…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News