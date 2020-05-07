Letter: Social Responsibility

This is a comparison of those who say that being made to wear a mask in public to prevent their infecting another person during our coronavirus emergency is an infringement of their “freedom.” Our society already has certain rules that allow us to be a society and not just kill each other at random. There are certain laws about driving a car called speed limits that were established based on safety. If you exceed those limits you could lose control of your car and kill someone. There are certain laws about the use of firearms like not discharging them within the city limits because you could kill somebody. These are laws created to keep stupid people from doing stupid things to others. People who only care about themselves do these things – high speed roll-over car crashes, and celebrating the New Year by discharging their guns in the back yard at midnight. The coronavirus has already killed more Americans than the Viet Nam War. Freedom is not freedom to kill.
Dennis Bourret
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
