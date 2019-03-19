Re: the March 18 news article "Using stolen ID, Mexican man, now 83, collected $242K in U.S. Social Security benefits"
I don’t get it. I worked for 52 years and I will never see $242,000 in Social Security Benefits. I raised four children on my own and never had help from any government source. He needs to go to jail. His age needs not to be a factor. He enjoyed getting his check every month at my expense. Shame on him.
Sharon Foster
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.