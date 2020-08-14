You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Socialism is now in Tucson
Letter: Socialism is now in Tucson

Socialism in Tucson is here. First the Dictator, Ms. Romero (Mayor) puts a $3,000-$5,000 sign (Taxpayers money) across the building that's (operated on Taxpayers money) of the office she occupies that reads : " Black Lives Matter"; then the Dictator paints a Taxpayer public street, at the cost of $1,800.00 (Taxpayers money), the words: "Black Lives Matter". Now the "Socialism" is being extended: Front Page of the Daily Star: "Tucson is spending $4.4 Million(Tax payers money) to expand Free Public Internet particularly on areas that are suffering from a "Digital Divide". What are the next "Divides" the City of Tucson will be spending "OUR" Taxpayers money on????

Walt Johnson

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

