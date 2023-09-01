Solar canopies are becoming more commonly seen in Tucson in parking lots and some school grounds. To me, it makes more sense to use solar canopies throughout the community to provide shade and a local source of electrical power instead of following the current Million Trees Initiative. This approach would provide the desired shade with the bonus of distributed local electrical power. Planting, watering, and maintaining a million trees will take quite some time to grow into good shade. In addition, these trees will use potable water (even if the plan is to use storm water or gray water) to grow into healthy shade trees. Who knows, maybe the solar canopies can even support the government funded charging stations throughout the community. So why not provide shade, improve our electrical supply options and not add another drain on potable water.