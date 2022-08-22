 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Solar Energy Impacts on Arizona's Economy

  • Comments

The American Clean Power Association reports that the clean power industry already supports 9,500 jobs across the state while investing nearly $17 million annually in local, state, and property tax investments. These are more than numbers; they are real-world examples of job creation and critical assets of Arizona's roads, schools, and other essential infrastructure.

As an EDP Renewables North America employee, I see the economic and environmental benefits of renewable energy projects. Projects like the Sun Stream Solar Park help make our potential in renewable energy leadership a reality. Sun Streams created hundreds of construction jobs and several full-time team members in Maricopa County. These jobs provide a stable source of income to put food on the table for Arizona families like mine.

Arizona relies on our landscape to grow its economy, from agriculture to tourism. Renewable energy projects offer another source of income while preserving our natural resources. I look to Arizona's bright future in clean energy as we celebrate American Clean Power Week this month.

People are also reading…

Natalie Currie

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: GOP Primary

I find it hard to believe that an honest man like Rusty Bowers could lose his primary while election denier extremists such as Lake, Masters a…

Letter: Re: Arizona Primaries

I am a registered Independent who opted for an early ballot by mail. I never received a ballot. On voting day, I went in person and had to sel…

Letter: Save our Schools – Again

Like nearly all Arizonans, I know the value of public education and the payoffs that it provides to families, neighborhoods, and the state eco…

Letter: Border Wall

The idea of erecting a barrier wall in the desert on the US southern border is just stupid. The terrain is inhospitable and essentially natura…

Letter: Teachers

I saw Arizona has a shortage of 2500 teachers and is relying on substitutes to fill gap. My daughter's teacher years ago told us she was quitt…

Letter: Water

I read the article about the Colorado river dated Aug. 14th 2020.

Letter: Water and Pima County

Excellent research and recommendations on Arizona water are at the University of Arizona Law Library. For example, "Arizona water policy: mana…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News