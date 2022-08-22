Letter: Solar Energy Impacts on Arizona's Economy

The American Clean Power Association reports that the clean power industry already supports 9,500 jobs across the state while investing nearly $17 million annually in local, state, and property tax investments. These are more than numbers; they are real-world examples of job creation and critical assets of Arizona's roads, schools, and other essential infrastructure.

As an EDP Renewables North America employee, I see the economic and environmental benefits of renewable energy projects. Projects like the Sun Stream Solar Park help make our potential in renewable energy leadership a reality. Sun Streams created hundreds of construction jobs and several full-time team members in Maricopa County. These jobs provide a stable source of income to put food on the table for Arizona families like mine.

Arizona relies on our landscape to grow its economy, from agriculture to tourism. Renewable energy projects offer another source of income while preserving our natural resources. I look to Arizona's bright future in clean energy as we celebrate American Clean Power Week this month.

Natalie Currie

East side