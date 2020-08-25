 Skip to main content
Letter: Solar Slammed by TEP
In the article by David Wichner, in which TEP denied a solar application to a person who wanted to do his part in saving the planet, it is obvious that the "new state rules" set by the staff (read Corporation Commission) are designed to assist Tucson Electric Power in maintaining its superiority and its push against solar energy.

Now Chris Knutson has to fork over $10,000 if he wants to continue his plan. That's Highway robbery in my book.

We should be assisting people who want to change their energy use for the better rather than punishing them. Nothing could make it plainer than this type of disguised nonsense, that we need to elect Democrats Mundell, Tovar, and Stanfield to the Arizona Corporation Commission in November!

Patricia Bergen

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

