Letter: Solar & the Environment

One of the most important Arizona Elections is for the Arizona
Corporation Commissioners.
The Arizona Corporation Commission is established by the Arizona Constitution and is in
charge of regulating your electric and gas bills. Yes, this is the Commission that APS (Pinnacle
West Capital Corporation (NYSE: PNW) surreptitiously spent millions on to get its candidates
elected for more favorable rates and treatment.
The suppression of customer favored incentives such as solar is well documented as well as the
increases in rates and Pinnacle West's profits. Solar is one of Arizona's most important
resources. A recent independent article on per capita solar in all fifty states
as of 2012 and 2020 reveals that Arizona was first in the nation in 2012 and now ranks 5th.
The bottom line is if you want fair treatment by the Commission as a rate payer and want
to support the environment you should vote for the three Democratic candidates, Bill
Mundell, Anna Tovar and Shea Stanfield .
Thomas Poscharsky
Mayor Emeritus
Snowflake, Arizona
