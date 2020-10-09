 Skip to main content
Letter: Solar & the Environment
One of the most important Arizona Elections is for the Arizona

Corporation Commissioners.

The Arizona Corporation Commission is established by the Arizona Constitution and is in

charge of regulating your electric and gas bills. Yes, this is the Commission that APS (Pinnacle

West Capital Corporation (NYSE: PNW) surreptitiously spent millions on to get its candidates

elected for more favorable rates and treatment.

The suppression of customer favored incentives such as solar is well documented as well as the

increases in rates and Pinnacle West's profits. Solar is one of Arizona's most important

resources. A recent independent article on per capita solar in all fifty states

as of 2012 and 2020 reveals that Arizona was first in the nation in 2012 and now ranks 5th.

The bottom line is if you want fair treatment by the Commission as a rate payer and want

to support the environment you should vote for the three Democratic candidates, Bill

Mundell, Anna Tovar and Shea Stanfield .

Thomas Poscharsky

Mayor Emeritus

Snowflake, Arizona

THOMAS POSCHARSKY

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Catch the latest in Opinion

