Letter: Solution to sex ed controversy

Re: the Jan. 15 article "Senate leader blocks restrictive sex ed bill."
Sex education in public schools has been and continues to be a divisive issue. At what grade level should instruction start? Or should it even be taught in schools?
Despite the 1960’s sexual revolution, far too many parents today feel embarrassed to talk with their children about sex. They don’t know what to tell their kids or when to start.
Decades ago, Rev. Daniel Lord, S.J. advised parents that it was better to begin talking about sex too early than too late. This is good advice except it doesn’t answer how to have these conversations or what to say.
Perhaps we need to offer sex education classes for parents who wish to be better informed on this very personal subject. It could put an end to the controversy over sex education in the schools by putting it back in the home where it belongs.
Tori Smith
Northwest side
