Letter: Solutions needed for growing homeless problem

I read Nicole Ludden's article with great interest having moved from a failed urban area overwhelmed with this problem. Most people reading that article likely thought: "thank g_d it's not in our neighborhood".

I do get that sentiment. It stems from the mixed emotions of concern for those less fortunate and protecting ourselves and our property from crimes. I think we're mostly hard wired to help. But we're also hard wired to defend.

Personal safety has to be the number one priority. If we don't stop the criminal behavior, if we do not feel safe, our wiring to defend will scuttle our wiring to help.

Fear is the most powerful motivator of all. It is real and has to be factored into this complex equation of what to do about the homeless problem. There are countless heartbreaking stories of how individuals became homeless and they tug at our heartstrings but we cannot let heartfelt efforts strengthen the very real personal safety issues that now infect local businesses and neighborhoods.

Rick Rappaport

Oro Valley