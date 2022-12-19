 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 18th through December 25th we will be granting free access, including the e-Edition, as a gift to our readers presented by Tucson Appliance Company

Letter: Solutions needed for growing homeless problem

  • Comments

I read Nicole Ludden's article with great interest having moved from a failed urban area overwhelmed with this problem. Most people reading that article likely thought: "thank g_d it's not in our neighborhood".

I do get that sentiment. It stems from the mixed emotions of concern for those less fortunate and protecting ourselves and our property from crimes. I think we're mostly hard wired to help. But we're also hard wired to defend.

Personal safety has to be the number one priority. If we don't stop the criminal behavior, if we do not feel safe, our wiring to defend will scuttle our wiring to help.

Fear is the most powerful motivator of all. It is real and has to be factored into this complex equation of what to do about the homeless problem. There are countless heartbreaking stories of how individuals became homeless and they tug at our heartstrings but we cannot let heartfelt efforts strengthen the very real personal safety issues that now infect local businesses and neighborhoods.

People are also reading…

Rick Rappaport

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Follow these steps to easily submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion to the Arizona Daily Star.
View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Sore loser Lake

When the Governor's race was called for Katie Hobbs, instead of finding a crumb of professionalism or graciousness, Kari Lake instead continue…

Letter: Tucson botanical gardens

Letter: Tucson botanical gardens

I was treated to a dinner and night out at tucson botanical gardens by friends. It was beyond everyone’s expectations and I would highly recom…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News