The Daily Star has asked readers for solutions to Arizona's water crisis. Here's three:

Forget about building a desalinization plant in the Gulf of Mexico and building a pipeline to Arizona. Does anyone think that the Mexican government will be able to protect the pipeline from the Cartels who could use it as a terrorist threat? If Desalizaiton is the solution, offer to assist California in the development of one in exchange for a portion of their Colorado River alottment or a pipeline to Arizona.

Since 70% of our water goes to farming, offer grants to farmers to install drip systems where suitable for the crops grown and prohibit the planting of any new crops that require the flooding of fields.

Cancel the contracts or force the sale of the Saudi Arabian owned farms that are growing hay that's shipped to the Middle East and wasting unlimited amounts of groundwater.

Dan Watson

Oracle