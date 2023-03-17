There are over 370 golf courses in Arizona. There are 505,000 Residential swimming pools in Arizona. Phoenix is the city considered to be the King of swimming pools with 32.7% of all homes featuring a pool (as of July 2022).

When was the last time you actually saw an individual using their private swimming pool?

And…yet…those folk given the task of solving the water shortage problems in Arizona don’t seem able to come up with a solution. I would suggest no new golf courses and no new private swimming pools might help solve the problem. Here’s an idea. How about a large water surcharge for those who play on those golf courses…and for those who think they need a private swimming pool.

I doubt any idea regarding how to solve the Arizona water issue will be popular with everyone. Nevertheless, some ideas definitely do need to be implemented. We really can’t wait until Doomsday…when it will be too late.

Sue Thompson

SaddleBrooke