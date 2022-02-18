 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Some AZ legislators--Busy work instead of issues
View Comments

Letter: Some AZ legislators--Busy work instead of issues

  • Comments

Don’t some Arizona legislators have anything better to do with their time? I asked myself this as I read the proposed legislation for the week heading for committee meetings. One example, Senate Bill 1478, would ban election officials from requiring any specific kind of pen to mark a voting ballot. Really? Regulate pens? Senate Bill 1338 would make election officials return to slow, expensive, and sometimes inaccurate hand counting (instead of machine tabulation). Really? Burden the taxpayers and election officials? What about addressing important issues, like rising home prices and rents and homelessness, to name a few? I get to read these bills, find out the political party that writes them, and express my opinion by subscribing to Civic Engagement Beyond Voting ‘s Legislature Weekly and taking their RTS training. Do it! It’s an eye opener!

Amy Gaiennie

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News