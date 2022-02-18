Letter: Some AZ legislators--Busy work instead of issues

Don’t some Arizona legislators have anything better to do with their time? I asked myself this as I read the proposed legislation for the week heading for committee meetings. One example, Senate Bill 1478, would ban election officials from requiring any specific kind of pen to mark a voting ballot. Really? Regulate pens? Senate Bill 1338 would make election officials return to slow, expensive, and sometimes inaccurate hand counting (instead of machine tabulation). Really? Burden the taxpayers and election officials? What about addressing important issues, like rising home prices and rents and homelessness, to name a few? I get to read these bills, find out the political party that writes them, and express my opinion by subscribing to Civic Engagement Beyond Voting ‘s Legislature Weekly and taking their RTS training. Do it! It’s an eye opener!
Amy Gaiennie
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.