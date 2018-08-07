The letter to the editor titled "Cyclists should follow rules, be licensed" appealed to one of my pet peeves: cyclists who don't or won't take care of themselves and expect me, the driver, to take care of them when they do stupid things, act like they are above the rules of the road, etc. Cyclists often don't do things that I consider commonsense like walking their bikes across busy intersections.
I didn't know it costs on average $130,000 per mile, per lane. I think bicyclists should contribute at least their fair share of that amount. The writer of the letter I mentioned above urged readers to contact their state representatives, which I plan to do, and I also urge you to do the same.
Judy Francis
Midtown
