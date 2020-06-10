Letter: Some good news among the bad
View Comments

Letter: Some good news among the bad

It’s time to celebrate some good news. The Tucson Museum of Art will be reopening early July, can’t wait. Museum’s are places that feed our souls, introduce us to new people and new ideas, and are the best places to cool off in this heat!!! Can’t wait until other art institutions reopen, theatre, movie theaters, galleries, etc. With all the bad and very sad news that’s abounding, it’ll be wonderful to have places to visit that give us pleasure.

Binky Luckhurst

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Huckelberry critics

Within the past two months I have listened to one critical speaker and read two critical comments of Mr. Huckelberry. Three I have worked with…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News