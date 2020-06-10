Letter: Some good news among the bad

It’s time to celebrate some good news. The Tucson Museum of Art will be reopening early July, can’t wait. Museum’s are places that feed our souls, introduce us to new people and new ideas, and are the best places to cool off in this heat!!! Can’t wait until other art institutions reopen, theatre, movie theaters, galleries, etc. With all the bad and very sad news that’s abounding, it’ll be wonderful to have places to visit that give us pleasure.
Binky Luckhurst
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
