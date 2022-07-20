Letter: Some positive news

I’m a docent at Tucson Museum of Art and last week I had the privilege of touring a group of 11-13 year olds. The Museum has a very wonderful summer art camp and these kids are campers. And, so, we came to an image of a polar bear and Santa floating on a melting sheet of ice. My question to this group was something like what does this image represent. To a kid they said climate change, and, most added man made. Let’s not give up on the future, I’m not.