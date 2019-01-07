Re: the Jan. 4 letter to the editor "Property tax break for seniors is unjust."
The writer declares that seniors are the"wealthiest segment of society," I wish to respond that some of us are the poorest. There are a lot of seniors who live from paycheck to paycheck from Social Security and are lucky if they receive $2,000 a month for a household. I agree that seniors who are better off do not need the breaks that some of us do. But don't hold help from us because others had higher earning retirements or could stash away more in IRAs.
We were one of those families with kids who struggled and we are still struggling. I think breaks at this level need to be handled as any other phase of life, by looking at income and seeing who needs the help. An across the board tax break would not do. So before you call us the "wealthiest segment of society" go talk to someone who doesn't have enough money to pay for food and buy their medications.
Karen Potts
Northwest side
