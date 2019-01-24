The tragic raping of a disabled woman in a healthcare facility in Arizona brings up another point. New Mexico, Wyoming, North Dakota, Minnesota, Maryland, Alabama, and Mississippi are states that permit the rapist to share child custody with their victim.
Imagine every weekend having to take your young child to see your rapist. This is simply inhumane.
If you are a snowbird from one of these states, please contact your state representative and state senator as well as the governor's office to get laws to protect the victim and the child.
Pamela Farris
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.