 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Some things can't be replaced
View Comments

Letter: Some things can't be replaced

  • Comments

Barnum Hill was originally desert.

It can now be reproduced – in a way that’s equally wonderful - in another space in the Park. True, the new area will be a longer walk for neighbors south of the Park. But the Park and City’s offer to create a new riparian area is a win-win for both recreation and conservation in Tucson.

The Zoo is protecting animals that are endangered and definitely not replaceable. Ever. Human encroachment has drastically cut their chances of surviving in the wild. Many could disappear before our grandchildren, or even children, have a chance to appreciate and advocate for them. Surely we can spare some space to slow their extinction. And walk a little farther to reach a green space.

Reid Park and the City have a plan to address the need for beautiful, family-oriented green space AND promote conservation. Let’s support it!

Sarah Kim

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: No tax, no service

How rich for small business owners (or anyone else for that matter) to not want to help fund public education, from which they benefit every s…

Local-issues

Letter: Protest

I’m inquiring about the upcoming protests at Southwest Keys facility where migrant children are being locked up on Oracle Road? The facility t…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News