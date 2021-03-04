Letter: Some things can't be replaced

Barnum Hill was originally desert.
It can now be reproduced – in a way that’s equally wonderful - in another space in the Park. True, the new area will be a longer walk for neighbors south of the Park. But the Park and City’s offer to create a new riparian area is a win-win for both recreation and conservation in Tucson.
The Zoo is protecting animals that are endangered and definitely not replaceable. Ever. Human encroachment has drastically cut their chances of surviving in the wild. Many could disappear before our grandchildren, or even children, have a chance to appreciate and advocate for them. Surely we can spare some space to slow their extinction. And walk a little farther to reach a green space.
Reid Park and the City have a plan to address the need for beautiful, family-oriented green space AND promote conservation. Let’s support it!
Sarah Kim
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.