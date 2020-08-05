Letter: Some valved masks do protect others.

Re: “Masks with valves don't protect others”
The doctor is correct when he is referring to a mask which you might buy at (Home Depot) such as the 3M N95 Sanding and Fiberglass Valved Respirator. This is an N95 respirator with a valve that opens directly to the mouth. The exhaled air from this type of mask is not filtered and others are not protected. We use a cloth mask which was advertised for use by bicyclists. This mask has a valve on the side and has an inside pocket where you put a PM2.5 activated carbon filter insert. The carbon filter inside the mask covers the inlet to the valve. The exhaled air must therefore pass through the carbon filter before it goes out the valve. With this type of mask, both the inhaled air and the exhaled air pass through the carbon filter. Therefore, others are protected. Also, breathing is easier with this mask even when exerting yourself – or riding a bicycle.
Robert White
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!