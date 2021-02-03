Letter: Something Good To Say

I read with some humor the long time reader who stated that the Letters To The Editor page is negative and divisive. He wants to do more to bring our country back together rather than drive us further apart.
May I suggest he take a break from the opinion page and check out the weekly Ben's Bells Award. Each week Ben's Bells awards a Bell to someone who has been nominated from the community. They are then recognized for their commitmenthave to intentional kindness and how they have put that committment into action in the community. These individuals are the ones bringing our country back together one kind deed at a time.
Perhaps Mr. Brown would like to volunteer at Ben's Bells to fully understand the impact we have on people and the effect the bells generate. As Mother Teresa said "Kind words can be short and
easy to speak but their echoes are truly endless.
MAUREEN ST PIERRE
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.