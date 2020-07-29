Letter: Something Positive

We had the most wonderful experience today. My husband has health issues and had to be seen, however, I could not go in with him to the doctor’s office due to Covid-19. I stayed in my car in the parking lot outside. The doctor allowed my husband to call me on my cell phone from his cell phone and let me hear what was being said during the consultation. I was also able to ask questions myself. With the current situation, we certainly appreciated this opportunity. Hopefully this will be available during future medical appointments with other providers.
Diane Squires
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
