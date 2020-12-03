Letter: Something we can all agree on.

December is the month for caring and giving whether it is for family, friends or just people in need. Several years ago we decided that we would donate the gift money to local charities and give the grandchildren cards explaining how their gifts had helped others. The first year, we were astonished at their response. We received thoughtful thank you cards from them.
It has been 19 years and now our children and grandchildren reciprocate by donating for us and sending us cards telling us who benefited from our gift.
This may be difficult for grandparents who feel that they just have to give all of those beautifully wrapped (often useless) gifts so why not start slowly. This year ask the kids about their favorite charity, you may be surprised by their answer, then donate for them. This can be a great teaching moment for everyone.
Don Besse
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!