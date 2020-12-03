 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Something we can all agree on.
View Comments

Letter: Something we can all agree on.

December is the month for caring and giving whether it is for family, friends or just people in need. Several years ago we decided that we would donate the gift money to local charities and give the grandchildren cards explaining how their gifts had helped others. The first year, we were astonished at their response. We received thoughtful thank you cards from them.

It has been 19 years and now our children and grandchildren reciprocate by donating for us and sending us cards telling us who benefited from our gift.

This may be difficult for grandparents who feel that they just have to give all of those beautifully wrapped (often useless) gifts so why not start slowly. This year ask the kids about their favorite charity, you may be surprised by their answer, then donate for them. This can be a great teaching moment for everyone.

Don Besse

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Recall Christy

No matter how Supervisor Steve Christy rationalizes it, his vote against certification of recent Pima County election results is a direct slap…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News