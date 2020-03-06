Letter: Somethings Gotta Change
Letter: Somethings Gotta Change

I woke up Sunday morning after the Oregon game & something was really strange. After a cup of coffee it dawned on me that I wasn't still upset over last night's game. In one night!! Tournament loses like E. Tennessee St. & Santa Clara took months of healing & therapy. In less than a day I could actually read about the game & look at the box score! I can't go on like this. Somethings gotta change! Wait a minute. Has anyone ever played and coached on an NBA Championship team & an NCAA Final Four team. That would be a truly amazing accomplishment. Anybody down in the Old Pueblo got Steve Kerr's phone number???

mickey burke U of A class of '69

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

