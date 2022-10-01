Letter: Sometime Voters

Sometime voters, please don't sit back and not vote in the upcoming election. This year's November 8 election is different. Your vote is needed now more than ever. The slate of candidates the Republican party has put forward at both state and federal levels will negatively affect your lives if given the chance. Far right Arizona state and US federal majorities can wreak havoc with our democratic processes and more and more with the quality of our lives.
Sometime voters, and swing voters too, please be sure you're registered to vote and arrange to obtain a ballot. As you quietly decide how to mark your ballot, be aware of how your chosen candidates will or will not contribute to far right majorities that are more and more pushing undemocratic agendas. Don't sit back because it doesn't matter - it does matter. It matters a lot.
Donald Ijams
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.