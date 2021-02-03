 Skip to main content
Letter: Sorry Tom Hansen
Sorry Mr. Hansen that you didn’t understand my letter on 1/27. I never mentioned San Francisco, only the Bay Area. The Bay Area includes much, much more than San Francisco, we didn’t live in San Francisco. Too, don’t know when you’ve last been to San Francisco, your description is woefully inaccurate. Yes, it costs a small fortune to live there, and, suffers the same problems that other big cities deal with. And, don’t forget the beautiful bay, the amazing architecture, world class restaurants and museums, if you can afford it it’s worth the money, although that certainly depends on your values. Please understand that my referring to “purple” was entirely political, sorry you missed that, too.

I love living in Tucson, I love our scenery, food, people and cultural advantages, what is abhorrent to me is any place that censures the likes of Cindy McCain, what did she ever do to you? I’m sorry, too, that my letter triggered that vitriol.

Binky Luckhurst

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

