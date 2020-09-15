Letter: South 12th. Street crime

It seems quite obvious through media coverage that crime in all forms is rampart on the south side of Tucson. Particularly in the south 12th. Avenue area. Our Mayor, Regina Romero is quite aware of this serious problem.
With the recent street improvements the city is attempting to revitalize the area to make south 12th. safer and and more appealing for business to invest in the area.
It is near impossible to accomplish this without first investing in public safety.
The likelihood of a new business to set roots in the area is limited to the risk.
The people is this area want a thriving community with varied business to shop at but for business owners the risk may be too high.
Mayor Romero, be the one that changes this image for the south side. It starts from the top!
Mike Rios
South side
