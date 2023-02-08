I have been a resident of Tucson for 33 years and my route into Tucson is from south Kolb Road and I-10 area. I have to drive past Davis-Monthan AFB area that constantly has litter on both sides of the area. February 3rd I was dangerously cut-off when it appeared that the lane left of mine had a real Christmas tree on the road. I pray that no one was injured or killed as they quickly avoided hitting that tree as the speed limit is 50 miles per hour.

I blame the drive who didn't secure the tree safely, and I blame the litterbugs who are so lazy they can't store their garbage in their vehicle until they get home. What a great "Welcome to Tucson". Maybe we should change our state flower to a plastic bag, Mayor Romero.

I don't know who is responsible for the care of this section, but as the mother of an Airman who served for 24 years, this is humiliating.

June Brownlee

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.