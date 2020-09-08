Letter: South side shootings involving Hispanics

On,July 26, Jose Miranda was found shot on the ground and died later, on August 2, TPD officers found Victor Duarte dead of gunshot wounds next to his car, on August 6, five young adult suspects were arrested related to a murder in a trailer park, on about August 12, Louis Tapia was arrested for murder involving a shooting of his neighbors, on August 18 Christopher Moreno was found dead outside of a Motel 6, on August 22, TPD officers shot armed Fernando Valenzuela in a trailer park, on August 26, TPD officers shot and killed an armed 17 year old suspect having outstanding felony warrants. All occurred on Tucson's south and all, with the exception of one suspect, involved Hispanics as victims or perpetrators. Since the beginning of the year, there has been over 20 gun violence incidents involving Hispanics on the south side. Why is all this disproportionate amount of gun violence occurring there? Mayor Regina Romero, where is your promised gun violence project investigation and report?
Frank Marshal
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
