Letter: SOUTHEAST PIMA COUNTY TO GET PUBLIC LIBRARY

Pima County brought together elected officials, staff, commissions, and those instrumental in the building of the 27th Pima County Library on Wednesday, January 22nd for a groundbreaking ceremony. The library, located in Southeast Pima County (Corona de Tucson, Rita Ranch, and Vail) will provide public library services to a large underserved area.
We wish to thank the Pima County Board of Supervisors for approving the funding for our library with a 5 – 0 vote. We further wish to thank Pima County Administer Chuck Huckelberry for his support. A gigantic thank you goes to Pima County Executive Director Amber Mathewson who is in charge of Pima County’s 27 public libraries and her deputy Michele Simon.
The Southeast Library is on the county’s Pay as You Go program that means when completed it will be fully paid for and ready to serve.
Speaking for the residents of the are "Thank you Pima County."
Anne Whittley Gibson, President Friends of the Southeast Library
Vail
