Letter: Southern AZ Monsoon results

The Monsoon season ended on 9/30. The official rain total at the NWS' sole precipitation recorder at Tucson International Airport (TIA) reflected it receiving 4.94" of rain compared to the "normal" amount of 5.69". So about 3/4" short. Nogales received 14.93" compared to their average of 9.57", Safford 5.63" compared to their average 3.68", Sierra vista 11.15" compared to their average 8.54", Wilcox 13.57" compared to their average 6.6", and Ajo 7.93" compared to their average 2.94". Looking at the Pima County Flood control rain gauges stationed around the county reflected many places in metro Tucson having received more rain than TIA. Oro Valley Public Works received 8.78", Picture Rocks Community Center 10.35", Kino Medical Center received 7.20", Pima Canyon received 12.46", Vail 12.40", and Mt. Lemmon received an astounding 32.13". But all of these great rainfall amounts are just side notes, as only rain recorded at TIA officially counted.

Langhorne Bilby

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

