The opinion of Ms Pipes regarding the care vets are getting from the VA in the 6/13 Star surprised me. I, and many friends, get all our health care at the Tucson VA and have nothing but praise for the level of care we get. Granted, many of my friends are fellow members of the Military Order of the Purple Heart, which puts us high on the priories list but other veteran friends who were not wounded in combat also claim to receive excellent care as well. Ms Pipes should have specified she was writing about a particular VA facility, not the VA as a whole. Here in Tucson, we get great care, as I did at the Washington DC VA hospital before moving to Tucson. The staff and volunteers go out of their way to make visits to the hospital pleasant.