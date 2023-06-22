Has anybody else looked at their Southwest Gas bill recently? Mine has gone up considerably just over the past few months, even though my usage has gone down. So, I did some digging and saw that Southwest Gas reported record revenue last quarter AFTER they raised rates again in January. I’m an Air Force retiree living on a fixed pension – my money only goes so far.
Why is a corporate utility placing such a burden on individuals, families and small businesses - especially while their profits continue to soar? These price hikes are causing undue hardships for vulnerable communities - including disabled veterans and retired military like me. We’re already facing enough challenges without having to spend our money to line the pockets of greedy corporate executives.
Dallas Stevens
Midtown
