The very recent rate hike SW Gas is ironically yet another nail in its own coffin. Environmental and human rights advocates throughout the country are working in opposition to gas as a toxic fuel in households, particularly in the use of gas cooking stoves, from which gas leaks cause asthma and other respiratory illnesses, especially in children. The availability of Induction cooktops with convection ovens offer a much healthier and climate friendly option for both households and restaurants. The new national Inflation Reduction Act offers significant financial incentives (with obvious health benefits) for purchasing these newer gas free stoves. In addition, paired with an increasingly more affordable and tax deductible heat pump on your roofs, for heating and cooling your home, and solar electricity, we can make significant gains in addressing and reducing climate change with our increasingly hotter environments. Let’s turn off our gas lines instead of paying higher prices.