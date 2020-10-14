 Skip to main content
Letter: Spain, Miller following Trump's lead
Letter: Spain, Miller following Trump's lead

Candidate for District 1 Pima County Board of Supervisors Steve Spain claims homemade facemasks are ineffective against Covid-19, and says wearing a rag on your face is stupid despite all the medical experts telling us the opposite. He won't show his fellow community members the respect and consideration of wearing a mask to prevent possible spread of Covid-19, yet will wear one to church to create, in his mind, an illusion of protection for fellow churchgoers because “we need more prayer”. How disingenuous. Be true to your convictions; show your fellow churchgoes the same disrespect and disregard shown to everyone else. Like his mentor Allie Miller, he embraces anti-science denial of how Covid is spread. Taxpayers had to pay for plexiglass to protect coworkers because Miller refuses to wear a mask. We now see how this politicized anti-mask mindset has worked for President Trump and his close circle. Is this the kind of people you want governing us on both locally and nationally?

Deb Klumpp

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

