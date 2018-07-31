The USAF has issued a draft environmental assessment that concluded there is no significant environmental impact to a proposed change that will increase the number of F-16 flights by 16 percent. The F-16 is much louder than the A-10, currently the most common military aircraft that flies over our residential neighborhoods.
The methodology used by the USAF is flawed in that it only relies on changes in 24-hour noise averages rather than on the impact of individual fly-overs. These can be significant for those living near D-M. If these flights are already a problem for you and wish to comment on the assessment, I encourage you to do so by going to www.162wing.ang.af.mil/About-Us/Environmental.
Because of their late notice regarding the online availability of the draft, the USAF has stated that they will continue to accept comments after July 31 if they are emailed to the address on the above webpage.
Dennis McRitchie
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.