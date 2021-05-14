 Skip to main content
Letter: Speak Up For A Better Transportation Plan
Letter: Speak Up For A Better Transportation Plan

Pima Association of Governments (PAG) is currently accepting public comment on their Transportation Improvement Plan (TIP) which will guide regional transportation projects for the next 5 years. We should be investing in bicycle, pedestrian, transit, and maintenance of our existing roads and not on road widenings. As I campaign, among the top issues I hear from residents is concern over crumbling neighborhood roads.

The transportation sector generates the largest share of greenhouse gas emissions. It is striking that words like climate, heat, hot, and warming do not show up anywhere in PAG’s TIP. The plan should be prioritized through the lens of climate change mitigation and adaptation. It must focus on strongly improving air quality. Projected greenhouse gas emissions should be a critical factor in determining which projects to fund.

Please make your voice heard through the TIP survey by May 18. Link to the survey and full plan is on PAG’s website, under Get Involved/Public Participation/Public Notice.

Kevin Dahl, Candidate for City Council, Ward 3

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

