Letter: Speak Up, Speak Out

Having just watched the first episode of Ken Burns' new series on the Holocaust and the American response, I was struck by how much racial hatred was allowed to go unchallenged, and that this emboldened the Nazi government to perpetuate genocide against six million Jewish and other "undesirable" people. I felt compelled to speak up and speak out against the comments that Kari Lake, Republican candidate for governor, made about immigrants coming to the United States, and her description of them as drug runners, criminals, and rapists. As a women's health nurse practitioner, I care for people who have migrated to the United States, and I deeply appreciate their contributions to our society. Forty percent of many sectors of the Arizona economy is work provided by immigrants: these are the people who care for us and keep our economy strong. In 2022, we will remember history and speak out against racial hatred--no group of people will be maligned with impunity in America again.

Dr. Lisa Kiser

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

