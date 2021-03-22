Letter: Speak Up: You Have the Power

Most folks know that at age 18, a person has the right to vote. Many don't know how the name (or issue) got on the ballot: In Arizona, a person can sign a petition to get a person or issue on the ballot. Now is the time! Some current issues include saving the pond at Reid Park, raising the minimum wage, electing new members to City Council. Look for folks with clipboards and ask to sign! You can help get folks like Lucy LiBosha on the ballot to invest, connect, uplift. P.S. Fun facts: Some candidates need more petition signatures to get on the ballot; some folks aren't allowed to sign; some candidates knock others off the ballot by taking them to Court and challenging their signatures; you can sign candidate petitions online -- Google "Equal Arizona Candidates". The election process has begun! You have the power. Speak up! #EndMassIncarceration #EducateEmpowerElevate
Felicia Chew, former candidate for Ward 3
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.