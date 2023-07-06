Ben Toma’s argument that the state of Arizona should support “conversion therapy” starts from a false and harmful premise that homosexuality is a mental disorder. He also believes that parents under the Parents Bill of Rights can choose to subject their child to the mental abuse of “conversion therapy” with the state’s consent. The Psychiatric Association began to reconsider their mental illness classification of homosexuality starting with the activism of the Stonewall Riots of 1969 and joined by some homosexual psychiatrists who began to speak out against the classification. We as a society should be way beyond this hateful ignorance but some want to turn the clock back. The order against state sanctioned “conversion therapy” is just another reason why I am thankful the citizens of Arizona voted for Katie Hobbs.