Letter: Speaking on condition of anonymity

In my humble opinion, persons who are elected or appointed government employees who speak on the condition of anonymity violate the promise they made when they were appointed or elected. Each would have to be scrutinized, but those who violate should be removed and prosecuted, This does not prevent them from reporting to their superiors, but making public exposures which may or may not be true, only complicates the political and organizational structure, but is not in keeping with the Federal or State Constitutions and laws. There are limits to Freedom of Speech.
Felix Vermette
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
