Letter: Special Prosecuter Needed here

Now that a Special Prosecutor has been named to work the cases involving the Big Liar/Thief, my hopes are that he will look seriously into the attempted theft of my vote and 1,672,142 others in Arizona who voted for Biden/Harris.

The Republican Chair, her husband and 9 others made the decision that their opinions were more valuable than our votes, attempting to replace the will of the voters by falsely claiming they represented our state. This scheme was also executed in Georgia, Michigan, New Mexico, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin Their schemes would have negated 13,244,011 votes. The forms used in several fake submissions were identical, which indicates a conspiracy to defraud on a grand scale. I have to speculate what the GOP house would be doing/saying today, if the DNC had done what the GOP did.