Letter: Speed cameras

Re: the Feb. 3 article "Speed cameras on way?"
Today during the 30 minutes I was out running errands, I witnessed two cars starting to go through intersections after the light had turned red. Years ago we had speed cameras in Tucson, and car deaths went down. I lived away from Tucson for 10 years, and upon my return, speed cameras were voted out. A recent article reported that car accident rates in Tucson are up. A possible correlation? Of course a correlation. I would welcome the return of speed cameras throughout Tucson.
Janet Sabb
Northeast side
