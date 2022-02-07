 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Speed cameras
Re: the Feb. 3 article "Speed cameras on way?"

Today during the 30 minutes I was out running errands, I witnessed two cars starting to go through intersections after the light had turned red. Years ago we had speed cameras in Tucson, and car deaths went down. I lived away from Tucson for 10 years, and upon my return, speed cameras were voted out. A recent article reported that car accident rates in Tucson are up. A possible correlation? Of course a correlation. I would welcome the return of speed cameras throughout Tucson.

Janet Sabb

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

