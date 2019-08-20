I would like to thank the Pima County Sheriff's Department for the total lack of traffic control in the Kolb/Valencia construction area. Drivers speed past the pylons at an alarming rate on evenings, weekends, and weekdays. I have almost been rear ended twice for following the posted speed limit of 25 mph. I personally think if you are not going to enforce speed limits in construction zones the signs should come down, what a waste of Taxpayer money printing speed limit signs.
Nancy Phillips
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.