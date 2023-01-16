 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Spending Money on Feeding Hungry Children vs. on the Border Wall

On Friday, December 16th, two articles appeared side by side. “Arizona to invest $6.75 million to expand free school meals” and “Ducey ceases border barrier construction.” In the latter it states that “… spending [was] more than $123 million in taxpayer funds.” This shows the relative importance Arizona Governor Ducey gives towards the problems of hunger and needy Arizona students vs. a failed method to keep out illegal immigrants. Did the editors place these articles next to each other to send a message? I got it.

Ducey spends 18 times more on border issues than feeding hungry Arizona children (so that they could be healthy and prepare to be contributing citizens in the future). I wish the numbers were reversed in favor of our youth. Shame on the Governor and those who support such out of balance expenditures. This was not his money, but unfortunately the funds of Arizona residents. I am outraged.

Joel Alpert

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

