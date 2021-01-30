Letter: sports betting

Apparently Gov.Ducey's been busy enjoining a new compact with the state's Native Americans to allow statewide sports betting. Hallelujah.
With the current compact about to expire, admitting sports betting is not only an avenue for a substantial new statewide income stream, it benefits tourism and all but eliminates players driving to New Mexico, Colorado or Nevada. New Jersey, Michgan, Pennsylvania, Oregon, South Dakota and 15 other states have embraced it. Results include new jobs, new building, new income and tourism. A number of other states are preparing legislation.
Sports betting, be it on the phone, internet or at tribal casinos, race tracks and off track betting venues is a year' round enterprise. Naysayers have long claimed that gambling on events will corrupt the teams and games; others feel it already exists (illegally) without supervision. But, the Supreme Court, and 55% of Americans are in favor vs only 35% opposed.
Money now flowing to illegal offshore books will stay at home (some estimates of 150 Million+).
A strong, positive move.
Baird Thompson
Foothills
