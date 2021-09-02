Letter: Sports celebrities forgot one big one
- Jimmy Fein, Midtown
Gov. Ducey has prohibited public schools from mandating the wearing of masks, even threatening financial penalties if they institute such poli…
Time for the Star to retire a relic of the past, the daily dashboard of COVID-19 in Arizona that was formatted before we had incredibly succes…
I read Charles Cole's response to the idea of pumping sea water from Mexico. I agree with all of his objections to the plan. I agree that Tucs…
Letter: Re: the Aug. 7 article "Tucson considers allowing casitas with kitchens to ease affordable housing shortage."
Included in the article on the Tucson proposal to allow construction of casitas was a housing proposal box that listed current draft ordinance…
State Sen. Karen Fann is further besmirching the good name of Karen. What arrogance! Telling the Arizona Supreme Court they can't force her to…
I don’t care if you don’t protect your health from Covid, if the risk of vaccine seems greater than your own health risk. Calculate away. I do…
I am responding to the writer who complained about "attacks on conservatives and the unvaccinated". His logic is flawed. Obesity is not transm…
Like his fellow GOP Governors, Abbott and DeSantis, Governor Ducey has gone off the rails. His anti-mask orders for AZ schools is, using a wor…
Steve Kerr's selection by Greg Hansen as number 7 on the list of Tucson's one hundred best sports figures is well deserved. A few years after …
In the 1990s, in a flurry of anti-homeless ordinances, the Tucson City Council passed a ban on sitting or lying on the sidewalk. This prohibit…
