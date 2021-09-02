 Skip to main content
Letter: Sports celebrities forgot one big one
Letter: Sports celebrities forgot one big one

It's been fun reading the top 100 sports figures in Tucson's league history. However clearly there was one clearly deserving person was omitted by the author – Greg Hansen!

Jimmy Fein

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

